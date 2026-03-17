What the Iran war looks like from the occupied West Bank

Iran missile shrapnel falls on West Bank Palestinians as settler attacks, Israeli raids and restrictions continue.

As the Iran war continues, attention is fixed on missiles flying across the region. But in the occupied West Bank, missile shrapnel falls on Palestinian towns while deadly settler attacks, Israeli military raids and strict limits on daily life continue. With the world looking elsewhere, how do Palestinians in the West Bank view the Iran war, and what does life look like on the ground now?

In this episode:

Nour Odeh (@nour_odeh), Al Jazeera Correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Chloe K. Li with Adhil Veettil Sreechand, El Houssein Chouikhat, Tuleen Barakat, and our guest host, David Enders. It was edited by Sarí el-Khalili. David Enders and Alex Roldan mixed this episode.

The Take production team is Marcos Bartolomé, Sonia Bhagat, Spencer Cline, Sarí el-Khalili, Chloe K. Li, Alexandra Locke, Catherine Nouhan, Alex Roldan, and Noor Wazwaz. Our host is Malika Bilal.

Alex Roldan is our sound designer. Our editorial intern is Tuleen Barakat. Our engagement producers are Adam Abou-Gad and Vienna Maglio. Andrew Greiner is lead of audience engagement. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.

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