The hidden battlefield: Censorship in the Israel–Iran war

Missiles fly between Israel and Iran, but censorship and access limits mean much of the war remains hidden from view.

As missiles strike across Israel and Iran, what are we really allowed to see?

With strict censorship and limited access, journalists and the public are seeing only part of the story: Who decides what information gets out, and what does that mean for truth in a war affecting millions?

In this episode:

Diana Buttu (@dianabuttu), Human Rights Lawyer and Analyst

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolomé and Sarí el-Khalili with Spencer Cline, Chloe K. Li, Tuleen Barakat, Catherine Nouhan, and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Alexandra Locke.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.

