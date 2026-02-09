Jamal Elshayyal: inside the war for journalism’s future

Director of Al Jazeera Digital News Jamal Elshayyal speaks to The Take on leading Al Jazeera’s next era of journalism.

At Web Summit Qatar, we hear from Jamal Elshayyal, Al Jazeera’s new Director of Digital News Content, on forging his own path at the network – and how those lessons will guide Al Jazeera through the AI age.

Jamal Elshayyal (@jamalelshayyal), Director, Al Jazeera Digital News Content Global

