Will the US force regime change in Cuba?

US president wages maximum pressure campaign on Cuba’s already faltering economy.

Cubans are cooking on charcoal and facing worsening power blackouts after the US cut the island off of Venezuelan oil exports. US President Donald Trump promised Cuba will “fail” soon and threatened tariffs on any nations doing business with the island. Can Cuba’s communist government survive the latest US push for regime change?

Ed Augustin (@EdAugReporter), Independent Journalist

