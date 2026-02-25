What El Mencho’s death means for Mexico’s cartels

Mexico kills cartel leader El Mencho. Violence erupts nationwide. What changes now?

Mexico says it killed El Mencho, leader of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel. Within hours, highways burned and violence spread across multiple states. His death is being called a victory, but removing a kingpin doesn’t dismantle a cartel. What changes now for Mexico, and what doesn’t?

