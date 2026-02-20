Inside Israel’s plan to turn West Bank land into ‘state property’

Israel approves West Bank land claims unless Palestinians prove ownership, sparking ‘annexation’ accusations.

The Israeli government has approved a plan to claim large areas of the occupied West Bank as “state property” if Palestinians cannot prove ownership, prompting regional outcry and accusations of “de facto annexation.” The move forces Palestinians to navigate complex legal hurdles after decades of occupation and displacement, amid continued Jewish settlement expansion. What could this mean for the future of Palestinian land?

