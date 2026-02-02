As EU tightens borders, Spain legalizes 500,000 migrants

Spain will provide a legal pathway for residency for migrants already living in the country.

Spain’s government will grant legal status to undocumented migrants currently living in the country. The decree, passed after years of grassroots campaigning, will potentially impact about 500,000 migrants and comes in stark contrast to the anti-immigration sentiment in other EU countries. Why has the Spanish government decided to embrace its migrant population now?

