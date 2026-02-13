Inside India and Pakistan’s explosive cricket rivalry

Pakistan briefly refused to play India at the Cricket World Cup. Now the high-stakes match is back on.

The biggest cricket match of the Men’s T20 World Cup almost didn’t happen. Pakistan said it would not play India, sending shockwaves through the sport and triggering urgent talks between officials and governments. After days of tense negotiations, the standoff ended and the rivals are set to meet on Sunday. What changed, and what will it mean when they take the field?

