Bangladesh’s election tests the power of Gen Z

Bangladesh’s first post-uprising election tests whether a new generation can truly reshape power.

For the first time since the 2024 uprising, Bangladesh is heading to the polls. Voters will pick a new parliament and weigh in on a controversial “July Charter.” With Gen Z now the largest voting bloc, will this election deliver real change?

In this episode:

Tanvir Chowdhury (@tanvirbengal), Al Jazeera Journalist

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Tamara Khandaker, Noor Wazwaz and Chloe K. Li with Marcos Bartolomé, Tuleen Barakat, Maya Hamadeh, Sonia Bhagat, and our guest host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Tamara Khandaker.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhemm. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

For more: Al Jazeera Investigates – 36 July: Uprising in Bangladesh

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on X, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube