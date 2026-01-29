‘They picked the wrong state’: how Minneapolis is fighting back

Minneapolis mobilizes rapid response networks and mutual aid as protests grow against federal immigration agents.

What’s behind the organization of protests in Minneapolis? The city has seen the mobilization of local rapid response networks, mutual aid groups, and observers like Alex Pretti, who was fatally shot by federal immigration agents. Organizers are drawing on lessons from movements that emerged after the 2020 police killing of George Floyd, building a sustained movement for community defense.

In this episode:

Marcia Howard (@marciahoward38thstreet), President of Minneapolis Federation of Educators, Local 59, Community Steward of George Floyd Square

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Chloe K. Li and Sarí el-Khalili, with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Tamara Khandaker, Tuleen Barakat, and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Alexandra Locke.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhemm. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

