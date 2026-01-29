Inside Gaza after Israel’s last captive is found

With the final Israeli captive returned, Palestinians are waiting to see if Israel will now implement a true ceasefire.

The remains of the final Israeli captive have been returned from Gaza. For months, the Israeli government has cited the remaining bodies of captives as a reason for limiting crossings, delaying aid deliveries and slowing the implementation of the agreed ceasefire. With this justification now gone, what will change for Palestinians in Gaza?

In this episode:

Maram Humaid (@MaramGaza), Al Jazeera Journalist

