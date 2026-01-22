Are we witnessing the death of traditional TV?

The Oscars leave ABC for YouTube in 2029, signaling a major shift in how audiences watch live events.

The Oscars are planning a move to YouTube, ending a decades-long run on broadcast television in 2029. Audiences are continuing to change how they watch even the biggest cultural events. But reports of ‘the death of live TV’ have been premature before – so how will it survive?

In this episode:

Angela Palumbo (@angelapalumbo98), Technology Reporter, Barron’s

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sarí el-Khalili and Fatima Shafiq, with Farhan Rafid, Tamara Khandaker, Tracie Hunte, and our guest host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Joe Plourde mixed this episode. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhemm. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on X, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube