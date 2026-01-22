Inside Trump’s plan to rebuild Gaza without Palestinians

The US launches a “Board of Peace” for Gaza, but Palestinians have no seat at the table.

A billion dollars buys a seat at the table shaping Gaza’s future, and Palestinians aren’t invited. As the US moves into phase two of a ceasefire, a so-called “Board of Peace” promises reconstruction while conditions in Gaza remain unchanged and control stays firmly in outsiders’ hands.

