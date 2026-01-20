What’s behind Trump’s push to control Greenland?

As Trump escalates threats to seize Greenland, Inuit Greenlanders reject being treated as geopolitical pawns.

US President Donald Trump is threatening to annex Greenland, framing it as protection against China and Russia, but the autonomous Danish territory holds strategic Arctic value as climate change opens new shipping routes and mineral access. Its 57,000 Inuit residents are rejecting his threats as insulting and colonial. How do Greenlanders see their future amid this geopolitical storm?

In this episode:

Sara Olsvig, International Chair of the Inuit Circumpolar Council

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolome, Tamara Khandaker, and Melanie Marich, with Noor Wazwaz, Tuleen Barakat, and our guest host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Alexandra Locke.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhemm. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on X, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube