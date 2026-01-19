From a refugee family to Nobel Laureate: Omar Yaghi’s story

Nobel laureate Omar Yaghi on how humble beginnings fueled breakthrough science against the climate crisis.

Nobel Laureate Dr. Omar Yaghi joins The Take after winning the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for developing metal-organic frameworks (MOFs), materials that can capture carbon and store hydrogen. Born to a Palestinian refugee family in Amman, Yaghi tells the story of how hardship shaped his imagination, from getting fresh water only once a week to inventing systems that pull water from desert air.

In this episode:

Dr. Omar Yaghi, Nobel Laureate in Chemistry, Professor at University of California, Berkeley and Atoco Founder

