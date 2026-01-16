Why is Venezuela ‘uninvestable’ for Big Oil?

After seizures, sanctions and collapse, can Venezuela ever win back Big Oil’s trust?

US President Donald Trump says removing President Nicolas Maduro is about reclaiming Venezuela’s oil. But as Washington pushes for access, major oil companies are hesitating. Why is Venezuela being labeled “uninvestable,” and what does that skepticism reveal about power, instability and the future of Venezuela’s vast oil reserves?

Anneke Ball (@annekeball), Journalist

This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolomé and Melanie Marich, with Tamara Khandaker, and our host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Ney Alvarez and Noor Wazwaz.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is the Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.