How did Lula da Silva cut Amazon deforestation in half?

It originally aired June 23rd, 2024.

When Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took office more than a year ago, he pledged to end deforestation in the Amazon by 2030. He’s on the right track: Last year, the forest shrank 50% less than in 2022. But the clock is ticking. Will Lula manage to keep his word? The world’s largest tropical rainforest is at stake.