The children abandoned by South Korea’s adoption policy
The world’s largest diaspora of international adoptees comes from South Korea. Among them are mixed-race children who were forcibly sent for adoption due to the country’s racist laws. One Black adoptee’s search for a home reflects hard truths about the past of hundreds of thousands of international adoptees.
This is a story from the archives. This originally aired on September 25, 2024. None of the dates, titles or other references from that time have been changed.
Published On 18 Aug 2025