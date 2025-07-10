Is direct action for Palestine ‘terrorism’? The UK says it is

The United Kingdom has outlawed Palestine Action – an organisation that disrupts the arms industry in the UK with direct action in the form of strikes and protests – grouping it with ISIL (ISIS) and al-Qaeda. Supporters of the group now risk up to 14 years in prison, and arrests of protesters opposed to the listing have already begun.

What does the decision reveal about the UK’s approach to protest and civil disobedience, and how might it reshape the wider Palestine solidarity movement?