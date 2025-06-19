Why US troops are concerned about Trump’s deployment
As President Trump deploys troops to guard against protesters in Los Angeles, service members share concern over orders.
US President Donald Trump has deployed hundreds of troops to Los Angeles in response to protests against immigration raids. It’s been widely considered to be an illegal deployment. Meanwhile, hotlines to support service members have been seeing an uptick in complaints and questions. What happens when those in uniform are ordered to confront the very people they swore to protect?
