Is New Delhi’s toxic smog making the city unliveable?

Every winter, Delhi’s air chokes residents and envelopes the city in smog. Some are leaving to save their lungs.

Each winter, New Delhi is smothered in a toxic smog that chokes residents, sending many to hospitals for acute respiratory ailments. The government has pledged to tackle the air pollution crisis, but the reality remains difficult. Amid fears that India’s capital is becoming unliveable, residents are now demanding real action after a decade of breathing the world’s dirtiest air.