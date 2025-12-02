After a military coup, what is next for Guinea-Bissau?

A drug trafficking hub between Latin America and Europe, what’s in store for Guinea-Bissau after the military takeover?

Right before the results of a highly-contested election were due to be announced, Guinea-Bissau’s government fell to a military coup, which some leaders in West Africa are saying was staged. In a nation where most people rely on growing cashews for a living, cocaine trafficking casts a long shadow. Guinea-Bissau is often referred to as “Africa’s first narco-state”. What does the future hold now?