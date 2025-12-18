Imani Barbarin on disability rights, COVID and the war on Gaza

Why the TikTok star and disability advocate wants the world to rethink what it means to be disabled.

Why does the public understanding of disability lag so far behind reality? TikTok influencer and disability activist Imani Barbarin lays this out for her audiences on social media, where she has amassed nearly a million followers across platforms. In this episode, Barbarin shares her perspectives on disability at the intersection of issues, including COVID and the genocidal war on Gaza.