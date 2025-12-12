Who will win the Warner Bros battle – Netflix or Paramount?
How the acquisition of the legendary Hollywood studio Warner Bros could reshape the media landscape.
Warner Bros Discovery, the Hollywood studio and media company, is up for grabs, and Netflix and Paramount are battling to own it. Both Netflix and Paramount are media giants with competing views of the future of the industry. So how could a media merger involving one of the most iconic Hollywood studios change entertainment as we know it?
