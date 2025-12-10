US-Venezuela military buildup tests Puerto Rico’s painful past
As US military presence grows once again in Puerto Rico, old wounds resurface.
The United States military is increasing its presence in Puerto Rico as the administration of US President Donald Trump prepares for a possible clash with Venezuela over alleged drug trafficking. Ten thousand troops, advanced jets, drones, and the USS Iwo Jima now sit on an island still scarred by decades of military pollution. What does this new buildup mean for Puerto Rico’s future?
