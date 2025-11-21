What’s in the files of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein?
US Congress votes to release more Department of Justice files on the Epstein case.
The battle over the files in the investigation of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has reached a new turn with the United States Congress voting for the Department of Justice to release its information on the case. As the world waits for what the full files may reveal, what do we know about the rich and elite who surrounded Epstein?
