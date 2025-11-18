Will Sheikh Hasina’s death sentence deepen Bangladesh’s political divide?
The challenges that lie ahead for Bangladesh after the trial and conviction of its ousted prime minister.
Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal has sentenced ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death for crimes against humanity committed during a violent crackdown on protesters in 2024. Amid an unstable political landscape, will Hasina’s sentencing be a step forward for Bangladesh, or will it spark more unrest in the country?
Published On 18 Nov 2025