How AI is being used to target Palestinians
We examine how emerging military tech is used in war zones and how Palestinians try to use tech to their advantage.
As artificial intelligence reshapes modern warfare, questions are growing over its use in real-world conflicts. Reports suggest Gaza may be a testing ground for AI-driven targeting, surveillance, and military decision-making systems. What does this mean for those living under constant threat, and how could it shape the future of war?
Presenter: Stefanie Dekker
Guests:
Sharif Naim – CEO, Taqat Gaza
Paul Biggar – Founder, Tech for Palestine
Iyad Hmidat – Founder, Yaffa Solutions
Published On 7 Apr 2026