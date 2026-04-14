Why are global views of the US getting worse?

We discuss the global standing of the US after launching a war against Iran and years of worsening views of the nation.

The United States, regarded as the world’s top superpower, has been the subject of heated discussions these days over its global image. But views of the US have been worsening for years. Why is that? Is it about the identity of its president, its domestic political situation, or its foreign policy and relations with allies?

Presenter: Stefanie Dekker

Guests:

Jonathan Schulman – Global attitudes researcher, Pew Research Center

George Lee – Educator and content creator