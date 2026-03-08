How do you track a war in real time?

US and Israel attack Iran: Information is power, and now everyone has it.

War is no longer just reported, it’s tracked in real time by journalists, analysts and anyone with internet access. Missile paths, military flights, troop movements, and border activity are monitored as events unfold, using open-source tools and public data. When this level of information is available to everyone, control of the narrative begins to shift. In an age of radical transparency, who holds the power, and who is held accountable?

Presenter: Stefanie Dekker

Guests:

Bilawal Sidhu – Tech creator and former senior product manager at Google

Yasir Atalan – Deputy director of CSIS Futures Lab

Ershad Kaleebullah – Executive web video producer, Trakin Tech