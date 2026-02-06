Is globalisation killing craftsmanship?

Handmade crafts are disappearing under mass production. What is lost when everything is made fast, cheap, and at scale?

As globalisation reshapes how goods are made and consumed, traditional crafts are increasingly under threat. We explore what is being lost as handmade skills struggle to survive in a fast, profit-driven global economy. From sustainability to cultural identity, the discussion asks whether handmade work still has value and if it can survive in a world built for speed and scale.

Presenter: Stefanie Dekker

Guests:

Somesh Singh – Steering Committee member, World Crafts Council International

Fadi Kattan – Chef & author

Sabah Arbilli – Calligraphy artist