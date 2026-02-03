Are we in a literacy crisis?
Are we raising a generation that can’t comprehend simple sentences?
We’re talking to educators with decades of experience and seeing why nobody is reading books any more. Is it fair to blame everything on technology? Are parents being present enough with their children, and what does that mean for our collective future?
Presenter: Stefanie Dekker
Guests:
Beth Gaskill – Founder of Big City Readers
Keisha Siriboe – Literacy advocate
Margaret Kunji – Former educator
