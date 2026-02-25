First of a series exploring the defining moments of the past decade.

On this episode of The Stream, we look at the 2016 social media trend and ask: “Why do we miss 2016?” The past decade has seen a surge of new ways of self-expression online, but somehow, netizens reminisce about the grainy selfies with dog ear filters, old movies, and less AI-generated content. We discuss whether this is really about 2016 or if we simply want more authentic connections again.

Presenter: Stefanie Dekker

Guests:

Joel Marlinarson – Social media strategist and founder of “Coldest Creative”

Louisa Munch – Critical theorist