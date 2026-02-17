Who should control our digital world?
A few tech corporations control most of the world’s data. Some countries have been fighting to change that.
A small group of “tech bros” controls much of the world’s data and calls the shots on what people see on their social media. This has become an increasing concern for countries around the world, with many enacting new legislation and building new infrastructure to take back control. But government control can present its own problems of surveillance and censorship, and significant gaps in digital rights remain.
Presenter: Stefanie Dekker
Guests:
Alejandro Mayoral Banos – Co-executive director of Access Now
Arthur Gwagwa – UNESCO independent AI expert
Sahar Khamis – University of Maryland professor of communication
Published On 17 Feb 2026