Is our food making us sick?

From ultra-processed foods to hidden chemicals, we ask whether what’s on our plates is making us ill.

From ultra-processed foods to chemicals linked to cancer and chronic disease, this episode unpacks what’s really inside everyday supermarket products. We examine how mass production and convenience culture reshaped our diets, why some ingredients are banned in parts of the world but legal elsewhere, and what “FDA-approved” actually means. We also cut through the fearmongering on social media, where viral claims and influencer warnings can blur the line between legitimate health concerns and misinformation.

Presenter: Stefanie Dekker

Guests:

James Brash – Registered dietician

Rachel Parent – Environmental and safe food advocate