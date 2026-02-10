Why you’re getting less for your money

As portions shrink and prices rise, shoppers feel the hidden cost of shrinkflation.

On this episode of The Stream, we explain how brands use specific strategies to maximise profits on essential items. Inflation is loud, shrinkflation is sneaky, and together they’re hitting our wallets. We ask experts what consumers can do to avoid breaking their budgets.

Presenter: Stefanie Dekker

Guests:

Omar Fares – University of New Brunswick

Eric Gardner – Business reporter