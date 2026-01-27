Why is ‘Cloud Dancer’ the colour of the year?
We examine the online debate ignited by Pantone’s Colour of the Year, Cloud Dancer.
This episode dives into the discussion prompted by Pantone, unpacking the uneasy relationship between colour and fascism. From hardline efforts to regulate colour in public life to the ways vibrancy and maximalism reassert themselves, we explore how colour becomes a quiet form of resistance across art, fashion, film, and design.
Presenter: Stefanie Dekker
Guests:
Ingrid Calvo Ivanovic – Colour epistemologist
John Villa – Art historian and fashion commentator
Abbianca Makoni – Branding and sales psychology expert
Published On 27 Jan 2026