How winter is making Gaza’s humanitarian crisis worse

Winter hits Gaza hard, while activists and aid workers push to keep the world’s attention from slipping away.

Winter in Gaza is not just a season; it is a crisis. More than one million Palestinians are displaced and in need of emergency shelter. Many live in makeshift tents, as heavy rain and cold temperatures destroy what little shelter remains. With aid and construction materials often blocked or delayed at the border, families face rising risks of hypothermia and disease in an already catastrophic situation.

Presenter: Stefanie Dekker

Guests:

Dr Nada Abu Alrub – Humanitarian doctor

Tess Ingram – UNICEF spokesperson