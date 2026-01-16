Who owns the Arctic?

Global warming is thawing the Arctic and igniting a high-stakes race for the riches beneath its ice.

Global warming is heating up the Arctic, and global powers like the United States, Russia and China are manoeuvring to stake a claim to the resources under its melting ice. Some experts say the region, once known as an exception – an island of international cooperation in the midst of geopolitical struggles – is becoming the site of a second cold war.

Presenter: Stefanie Dekker

Guests:

Pavel Devyatkin – nonresident fellow at the Quincy Institute

Miyuki Qiajunnguaq Daorana – Indigenous rights and climate activist

Petra Laiti – Saami Council project coordinator