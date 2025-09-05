Why is femicide on the rise globally?

We ask why femicide is still killing so many women.

Every 10 minutes, somewhere in the world, a woman or girl is killed- most often not by a stranger, but by someone she knows. The perpetrator is usually an intimate partner or a family member. Behind this stark statistic lies a devastating reality: Femicide is not a series of isolated tragedies, but a widespread, systemic crisis.

Presenter: Stefanie Dekker

Guests:

Sherele Moody – Femicide researcher and journalist

Cameron Kasambala – Women for Change South Africa

Chantal Flores – Freelance journalist