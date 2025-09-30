Why does misinformation spread faster than truth?
We examine how online misinformation spreads and the efforts to stop it.
From bots pushing ready-made talking points, to AI generating information that isn’t always reliable, to pages distorting images and bending facts – online misinformation is everywhere. So how can people tell what’s real? And is it even possible to build immunity against misinformation in today’s digital world?
Presenter: Stefanie Dekker
Guests:
Runa Engen – Editor-in-chief, Faktisk
Jon Roozenbeek – Lecturer in psychology, University of Cambridge
Marc Owen Jones – Professor of media analytics, Northwestern University
Published On 30 Sep 2025