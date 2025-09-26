Behind the multibillion-dollar world of gaming
We explore the multibillion-dollar world of gaming and e-sports.
Gaming has evolved into both a global sport and a cultural force. Yet it is not without challenges — concerns over mental health and addiction continue to fuel debate. So what does gaming really reveal about the way we play, compete, and connect?
Presenter: Stefanie Dekker
Guests:
Maryam Maher – Professional e-sports player, Team Falcons
Nick Ballou – PhD researcher, Oxford Internet Institute
Martina Qin – Cofounder, Qloud Games
Published On 26 Sep 2025