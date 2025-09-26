Behind the multibillion-dollar world of gaming

We explore the multibillion-dollar world of gaming and e-sports.

Gaming has evolved into both a global sport and a cultural force. Yet it is not without challenges — concerns over mental health and addiction continue to fuel debate. So what does gaming really reveal about the way we play, compete, and connect?

Presenter: Stefanie Dekker

Guests:

Maryam Maher – Professional e-sports player, Team Falcons

Nick Ballou – PhD researcher, Oxford Internet Institute

Martina Qin – Cofounder, Qloud Games