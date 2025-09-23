Why violence by Israeli settlers has escalated in the occupied West Bank
Since October 2023, there’s been a sharp rise in settler violence, army raids, and forced displacement of Palestinians.
While headlines are mainly focused on the war in Gaza, violence is intensifying in the occupied West Bank. Since October 2023, there has been a sharp escalation in settler violence, military raids, and forced displacement targeting Palestinian communities. This episode unpacks how the genocide in Gaza has contributed to a climate of impunity in the West Bank, emboldening violent settlers and further eroding any sense of safety for Palestinians.
Presenter: Stefanie Dekker
Guests:
Mohammad Hureini – Palestinian activist
Andrey X – Israeli activist and journalist
Diana Buttu – Lawyer
Published On 23 Sep 2025