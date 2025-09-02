Are tradwives rebranding feminism?

The Stream examines the growing trend in the US in which women are turning to the traditional stay-at-home lifestyle.

A wave of young women in the West is rejecting careers to embrace life as “tradwives”. Instead of chasing promotions, they’re making home-cooked meals, polished homemaking skills and enjoying the promise of being cared for by a husband – while keeping it all Instagram-ready. But what’s fuelling this return to domesticity, and is the glossy image of stay-at-home life on social media as idyllic as it seems?

Presenter: Stefanie Dekker

Guests:

Munashe Ashlyn – Fashion journalist

Shanai Tanwar – Poet and journalist