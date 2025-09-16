Israel attacks Qatar: What’s next?
For the first time, Israel has struck a GCC nation. We examine the shockwaves it sent across the region and beyond.
Israel has widened its military campaign beyond the Gaza genocide, launching deadly attacks on targets in Yemen, Tunisia, Lebanon, Syria, and now Qatar – leaving the international community wondering, who is next?
Presenter: Stefanie Dekker
Guests:
Sheikha Alanoud Bint Hamad Al Thani – Political analyst
Antony Loewenstein – Journalist and author
Published On 16 Sep 2025