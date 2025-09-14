Are weddings a financial nightmare?

Today on The Stream: Weddings used to be about the couple; now they’re about the content.

Social media’s influence and society’s pressure for the “perfect” wedding often push couples into debt before they even say “I do”. We’re breaking down whether a budget-friendly wedding is still truly possible – and examining the heavy financial burden that comes with a lavish celebration.

Presenter: Stefanie Dekker

Guests:

Claudia Sokolova – Wedding planner and content creator

Kiara Brokenbrough – Content creator

Sumera Batool – Associate professor at Lahore College for Women University