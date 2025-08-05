One year post Hasina: What’s next for Bangladesh?
We explore how Bangladesh is navigating political uncertainty one year after youth-led protests ended Sheikh Hasina’s long rule. In 2024, young Bangladeshis took to the streets, demanding change and forcing a political reckoning. A year later, the country sits in a delicate balance. We examine what the future looks like through the eyes of its young people.
Presenter: Stefanie Dekker
Guests:
Apurba Jahangir – Deputy press secretary in the interim government of Bangladesh
Ifti Nihal – Content creator
Published On 5 Aug 2025