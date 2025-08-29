The rise of beauty tourism

Today on The Stream: Cosmetic surgery and beauty tourism thrive in the age of social media, but the pursuit of perfection isn’t free.

Under the glow of filters and flawless selfies, a growing number of people are reshaping their bodies to match online beauty ideals. This episode looks at how platforms like Instagram and TikTok, along with celebrity influence, are fuelling a global surge in cosmetic procedures. Why are so many heading overseas for treatments? We expose the risks behind the glossy advertisements, from botched surgeries to lasting health fallout.

Presenter: Stefanie Dekker

Guests:

Dr Kelly Killeen – Plastic surgeon

Tatjana Freund – Beauty editor

Natasha Ibrahim – Travel and beauty content creator