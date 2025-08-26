Is misogyny on the rise among young boys in schools?

Today on the Stream: Why are so many male teenagers around the world developing misogynistic attitudes?

Barking at teachers, filming up their skirts, and groping are just some examples of rising misogynistic behaviour among teenage boys. In the United Kingdom, a third of secondary school teachers have reported verbal abuse and misogyny from male students. Similar concerns have been raised worldwide, from Australia to Spain. Understanding and addressing the causes are essential to stopping this dangerous trend and promoting respect for women.

Presenter: Stefanie Dekker

Guests:

Sally Rees – NASUWT Northern Ireland president

Guillaume Buteau – EMA-RTV head of international programmes

Chanel Condos – Founder of Teach Us Content