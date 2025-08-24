Why protesters in the UK are being arrested under ‘terror’ laws

Why some protests in the UK are being criminalised, and what that means for free speech.

In Britain, citizens protesting against the war in Gaza are being arrested and detained under “terrorism” laws. Activists and legal experts warn that “public safety” is being used as a pretext to silence dissent, curb free speech and criminalise legitimate political activism.

Presenter: Stefanie Dekker

Guests:

Clare Hinchcliffe – mother of imprisoned activist

Laura O’Brien – head of protest team

Matt Kennard – investigative journalist and author